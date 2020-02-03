Home
Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson Is Out Of Intensive Care

Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson Is Out Of Intensive Care

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) —  The southern Minnesota police officer who was shot in the head is now out of intensive care and spent the weekend in an acute care facility.

That’s according to a CaringBridge page that posts updates on Waseca police Officer Arik Matson’s progress.

Matson was shot Jan. 6 while responding to a report of a suspicious person in a backyard. Thirty-seven-year-old Tyler Janovsky is charged with multiple counts, including first-degree attempted murder.

Janovsky has a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

