Waseca Set To Celebrate ‘Officer Matson Day’
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Waseca will honor Police Officer Arik Matson this weekend, six weeks after he was shot in the head in the line of duty.
Mayor Roy Srp declared Saturday “Officer Arik Matson Day,” on the date that coincides with his badge number, “222.”
Matson is now going through treatment at a rehabilitation center after weeks in the hospital. His pastor, Kaleb Hurley, shared Friday that Matson is talking more and walking with help.
“We are excited to see that Arik is talking more and we know that there is a long, long road ahead of this family but we are so encouraged,” Hurley said.
