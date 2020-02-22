Waseca Set To Celebrate ‘Officer Matson Day’

Mayor Roy Srp declared Saturday “Officer Arik Matson Day,” on the date that coincides with his badge number, “222.”

Matson is now going through treatment at a rehabilitation center after weeks in the hospital. His pastor, Kaleb Hurley, shared Friday that Matson is talking more and walking with help.

“We are excited to see that Arik is talking more and we know that there is a long, long road ahead of this family but we are so encouraged,” Hurley said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Matson family.