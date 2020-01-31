WATCH: Super Bowl 54 Commercial Previews Featuring President Trump, Maisie Williams, Jason Momoa And More

This Sunday the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will square off for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy. For many, the culmination of the NFL season is as much about the spectacle as it the sport and nothing embodies that better than Super Bowl commercials. If you can’t wait to see this year’s slate check out a few of this Sunday’s ads below featuring names like President Trump, Democratic Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, Maisie Williams, Jason Momoa and Missy Elliott.

President Trump

[embedded content]

Mike Bloomberg

[embedded content]

Pepsi

[embedded content]

Coca-Cola

[embedded content]

Doritos

[embedded content]

Pop-Tarts

[embedded content]

Snickers

[embedded content]

Rocket Mortgage

[embedded content]

Audi

[embedded content]

Published at Fri, 31 Jan 2020 16:05:31 +0000