‘Welcome To Winona’: Check Out Winona Ryder’s Super Bowl Short Film Featuring MN Town

— A southeastern Minnesota town is going to get a lot of exposure on national television during the Super Bowl.

On Tuesday, Squarespace released its “Welcome To Winona” short film on YouTube, which features – you guessed it — actor Winona Ryder.

The short film focuses on Ryder’s journey of self-discovery and attempts to find her true self near her origin point. Ryder was born on a small farm on the outskirts of Winona.

“I traveled a long way to answer this – and to make a website,” Ryder said in the short film.

At one point, Ryder tells a server that she’s trying to find the “real Winona.” The server responds, “oh, it’s everything between Pleasant Valley Road and the Mississippi.”

Of course, the short features plenty of Winona landmarks, including Winona Bowl, Winona 7 theater, Winona Barbershop and others. And throughout, Ryder is wandering around, and taking pictures for the WelcomeToWinona.com website.

A shorter version of the short film will air during the Super Bowl. That one features a police officer who finds Ryder lying in a snowbank working on her website, with obvious “Fargo” inspiration.

Winona, Minnesota sits on the banks of the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota. The word “Winona” comes from the Dakota language, and means “first born daughter”.

There’s also a photobook that can be purchased, and “every copy is signed by Winona Ryder, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the American Indian College Fund, an organization that works to increase the number of American Indians who hold college degrees, which is just 14% today.”

Check out the short film above.