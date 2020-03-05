‘We’re All Watching’: Becker Residents Call On City For Transparency In Aftermath Of Recycling Plant Fire

— The Becker City Council had its first public meeting since the massive fire last month at Northern Metal Recycling.

The council did not publicly address the fire at the Wednesday night meeting, but a small group of citizens voiced their concerns, asking the city for transparency. One of those citizens is Beth Lee, who lives near the facility.

“We seek to answer one overarching question, and that is, ‘Are we safe?’” Lee said.

Weeks after the fire burned for days at the facility, personal stories and struggles are emerging. Home health care worker Denise Freigh, who lives a mile from the facility, says she has asthma, and things have been difficult for her medically since the fire.

“I had to evacuate, and when I came home it flared up, I’ve been on just a bunch of medications since the fire, you can still hear my voice,” Freigh said. “There was lots of repercussions for not only me, but for people I know and care about.”

She is one of about 35 residents who have connected online since the fire. Abby Malzahn, who lives 12 miles away from the facility, is part of that online community.

“We messaged each other and came to the decision that we needed to meet up and form this alliance,” Malzahn said.

Every person WCCO spoke with wants more information on air and water quality test results.

“What we would really like to see is the city step up and provide some independent testing that would ensure our safety,” Lee said. “You are responsible for the health, the safety and the welfare of your citizens. Please do not let your silence define your response. We’re all watching, and we need your leadership right now more than ever.”

And they want the city to play an active role in sharing that information with them.

“We do need to have some kind of insurance that this kind of thing won’t happen again, and if it does, it will be better managed and there will be answers forthcoming,” Freigh said

WCCO reached out to the mayor for a response, but have not heard back.

Northern Metal Recycling also has a facility in north Minneapolis. WCCO recently learned that despite efforts to comply, it failed its fire code inspection Tuesday for having piles of scrap piled too high and for storing material under a power line.

Published at Thu, 05 Mar 2020 04:57:59 +0000