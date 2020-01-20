What’s Open, What’s Closed On Martin Luther King Jr. Day
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Here’s a quick look at what’s open and what’s closed on this federal holiday honoring the civil rights icon.
Government Offices
Because it’s a federal holiday, all government offices will be closed.
Parking Meters
Meters will not be enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
However, you should check meters at Minneapolis parks and the University of Minnesota campus, as those meters are not under the city’s jurisdiction.
Schools
Most schools across Minnesota will be closed.
The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail. Although other mail carriers may have offices open and offer limited services.
Banks
Most banks will be closed, although some branches may have offices open in some locations. Best to call ahead to make sure.
Store & Restaurants
Most stores and restaurants will be open.
