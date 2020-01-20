What’s Open, What’s Closed On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Here’s a quick look at what’s open and what’s closed on this federal holiday honoring the civil rights icon.

Government Offices

Because it’s a federal holiday, all government offices will be closed.

Parking Meters

Meters will not be enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

However, you should check meters at Minneapolis parks and the University of Minnesota campus, as those meters are not under the city’s jurisdiction.

Schools

Most schools across Minnesota will be closed.

Mail

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail. Although other mail carriers may have offices open and offer limited services.

Banks

Most banks will be closed, although some branches may have offices open in some locations. Best to call ahead to make sure.

Store & Restaurants

Most stores and restaurants will be open.