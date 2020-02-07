‘What’s Up Family?’: Wolves Newcomer D’Angelo Russell Arrives In Minnesota

— “Ladies and Gentleman, we got him.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves are celebrating after making major moves Thursday, including a trade that brought point guard D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota.

On Thursday evening, Russell arrived in Minnesota and was welcomed by Timberwolves staff and players, including Karl-Anthony Towns. The Wolves posted a video showing Russell landing in Minnesota in a private jet.

“What’s up, family?” Russell said while getting off the plane.

Towns presented Russell with a jersey – and a coat — at the airport.

𝙇𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙂𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣, 𝙬𝙚 𝙜𝙤𝙩 𝙝𝙞𝙢. pic.twitter.com/8vqpq10Jxq — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 7, 2020

The Wolves agreed to a trade that sent Andrew Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors. In exchange, the Wolves are adding Russell to the roster.

In the deal, the Warriors also sent Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to the Wolves. Spellman has averaged 7.6 points per game this season, while Evans has averaged 4.7.

Golden State picked up a 2021 first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick in the trade, according to CBS Sports.

Shortly after the news of the Wiggins-Russell trade, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic also reported that the Wolves traded Gorgui Dieng to the Memphis Grizzlies for James Johnson.