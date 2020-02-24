Wild To Face Blues At 2021 Winter Classic At Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild now have their opponent for the Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2021. They’ll host the St. Louis Blues at Target Field.

The announcement was made Sunday with the help of two former Minnesota Twins stars: Justin Morneau and Joe Mauer.

You heard it from Justin Morneau and Joe Mauer themselves. The @mnwild will be taking on the @StLouisBlues at Target Field for the 2021 @Bridgestone NHL #WinterClassic! Learn more at https://t.co/rHKGRlHJ7Y pic.twitter.com/q1f8xXplkw — NHL (@NHL) February 24, 2020

Let’s hope for a better result than Sunday evening. The Blues were in town Sunday as the Wild continue in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Marcus Foligno scored the only goal for the Wild, with the puck going up and over the Blues goalie.

But Minnesota hasn’t beaten St. Louis this year in three tries. This was all Blues, 4-1 being the final.

The Wild are still five points out of the final playoff spot.

The trade deadline is Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.