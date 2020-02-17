‘Wisconsin Could Decide It All’: Bon Iver To Play 3 Shows In Home State Ahead Of 2020 Election

Wisconsin’s claim to indie music fame, Bon Iver, announced Monday that they’ll play three October shows in the battleground state in an effort to get out the vote for the eventual Democratic candidate.

“They say Wisconsin could decide it all in 2020,” the band tweeted Monday, adding that fans who pledge to vote will gain early access to tickets. The pre-sale for the three shows – Oct. 5 in La Crosse, Oct. 7 in Wausau, and Oct. 8 and Appleton — is slated to start Wednesday morning. Remaining tickets will go on sale Friday. (For more on the shows, click here.)

We’re proud to announce that we’ll be trekking across Wisconsin this October as a part of the @46for46 campaign, helping to elect the 46th POTUS and promote civic action through music! [1/3] pic.twitter.com/4nsEzlwHlC — Bon Iver (@boniver) February 17, 2020

The band, fronted by singer/songwriter Justin Vernon, is taking part in the 46 for 46 campaign, in which musicians play concerts in their home states to help turn out voters to elect a Democrat as the 46th president of the United States. Other bands taking part in the campaign are Sylvan Esso in North Carolina, Dashboard Confessional in Florida, and Patty Griffin in Maine.

Last month, Vernon performed at an Iowa rally for Bernie Sanders ahead of the state’s caucuses, in which the Vermont senator came in a virtual tie with former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Sanders then went on to win the New Hampshire primary, with Buttigieg a close second.

While he’s publicly backed Sanders as his preferred candidate in 2020, Vernon told CNN that he’d support whichever Democrat becomes the nominee heading into November.