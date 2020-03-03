Home
Woman Found Dead Named Suspect In McLeod County Shooting

Woman Found Dead Named Suspect In McLeod County Shooting

News

Woman Found Dead Named Suspect In McLeod County Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the two people involved in a weekend domestic shooting in central Minnesota.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened Sunday morning in a home on 207th Street, just east of Silver Lake. At the scene, deputies found 54-year-old Bruce Lamott suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, where he was listed in stable condition.

Later, in a search of the home, deputies found 54-year-old Carrie Lamott dead with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

She is considered a suspect in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Published at Tue, 03 Mar 2020 16:47:35 +0000

Related Posts