Woman Found Dead Named Suspect In McLeod County Shooting

Authorities have identified the two people involved in a weekend domestic shooting in central Minnesota.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened Sunday morning in a home on 207th Street, just east of Silver Lake. At the scene, deputies found 54-year-old Bruce Lamott suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, where he was listed in stable condition.

Later, in a search of the home, deputies found 54-year-old Carrie Lamott dead with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

She is considered a suspect in the shooting, which remains under investigation.