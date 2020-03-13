You’ll Never Want To Fly The Airlines Again: Bespoke Private Jet…

Couture Falcon 900 EX EASy Completion By International Jet Interiors When you combine passion, talent and experience, you unveil the opportunity to create the extraordinary – Eric H. Roth, President, International Jet Interiors

International Jet Interiors private jet completions are for busy executives, high profile celebrities and well-traveled individuals who are looking for the highest level of craftsmanship, couture design, creativity and flexibility on board their aircraft. Floor plan modifications and other unique or necessary cabin customization are what the team at IJI is trusted and respected for throughout the aviation industry.

“We believe in craftsmanship without compromise,” shares International Jet Interiors President, Eric H. Roth. “Our master-craftspeople, in conjunction with our design and engineering team, have consistently been creating the finest aircraft found on runways for over 33 years.”

Clients from around the world seek International Jet Interiors for their ability to share intelligent insight and jet modification recommendations that resonate from an aesthetic, financial and resale perspective. The scope of an aircraft completion project generally begins either during the acquisition stage when a client or an aircraft broker begins initial discussions about interior refurbishments and what makes financial sense given the age, cycles and pedigree of a particular aircraft or when an owner decides it is time to upgrade their cabin experience on a jet they currently own.

To view interior photos and completed private jet projects, visit International Jet Interiors website at http://www.intljet.com.

Founded in 1986, International Jet Interiors is an FAA certified repair station and is EASA approved. As one of the most sought-after aircraft completion centers, International Jet Interiors offers the finest in luxurious aircraft interiors, entertainment systems and design. Headquartered at MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, International Jet Interiors is located in a 60,000 square foot hangar, features a design studio, dedicated shops and private offices. IJI continues to be an innovator in the aviation industry delivering an unparalleled level of expertise, client communication and completion satisfaction among UHNW owners, directors of maintenance, brokers and chief pilots.



International Jet Interiors recent completions include several Gulfstream 550’s, Falcon7X, Falcon900EX EASy, Gulfstream 450, Challenger 605 and a special philanthropy project creating a one of a kind children’s airplane for Ronald McDonald House Charities.