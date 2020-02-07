ZOM Senior Living, in a venture with Liberty Senior Living & funds…
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB)
February 07, 2020
ZOM Senior Living, Liberty Senior Living, and funds managed by an affiliate of Ares Management Corporation, have recently broken ground on the construction of Phase 1 of Wellington Bay. Located on a 46-acre lakefront parcel, adjacent to The Mall at Wellington Green, Phase 1 will include 283 premier independent living, assisted living and memory care units. The centerpiece of the community is a two-story, 65,000-square-foot clubhouse and amenity building, replete with multiple dining venues, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, membership-grade spa, salon and wellness center, billiards and cards room, and a theater, to name a few. The Class A senior living community will offer luxury rental housing in a variety of formats, including single-story villas (with attached garages), three-story garden flats, and residences within a six-story building, attached directly to the main amenity building. At full build-out, the project will include 424 units. Construction of the model building and leasing center is well underway, and is scheduled to open later this summer. First resident move-ins are anticipated in summer 2021.
For more information, please visit http://www.WellingtonBayFL.com or call the sales office at 561-335-5405.
