ZOM Senior Living, in a venture with Liberty Senior Living & funds…

ZOM Senior Living, Liberty Senior Living, and funds managed by an affiliate of Ares Management Corporation, have recently broken ground on the construction of Phase 1 of Wellington Bay. Located on a 46-acre lakefront parcel, adjacent to The Mall at Wellington Green, Phase 1 will include 283 premier independent living, assisted living and memory care units. The centerpiece of the community is a two-story, 65,000-square-foot clubhouse and amenity building, replete with multiple dining venues, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, membership-grade spa, salon and wellness center, billiards and cards room, and a theater, to name a few. The Class A senior living community will offer luxury rental housing in a variety of formats, including single-story villas (with attached garages), three-story garden flats, and residences within a six-story building, attached directly to the main amenity building. At full build-out, the project will include 424 units. Construction of the model building and leasing center is well underway, and is scheduled to open later this summer. First resident move-ins are anticipated in summer 2021.

For more information, please visit http://www.WellingtonBayFL.com or call the sales office at 561-335-5405.